The Barbourville Tigers fell to the Pineville Lady Lions in the opening round of the 51st District Tournament, 65-46. Pineville will advance to the championship game on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers controlled the first quarter, jumping out to a 14-7 lead before continuing the trend in the second period.
In the second, the Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Lions 13-11, building their lead to 27-18 by halftime.
The teams battled in the third quarter. Pineville found their offensive rhythm and was able to take their first lead of the game at 40-38 with just under three minutes remaining.
The Lady Tigers regained the lead on a three-point shot at 42-41 with under a minute remaining in the third. However, Pineville regained the lead on a pair of free throws. The Lady Lions connected on another layup to extend their lead to 45-42 heading into the final frame.
Strong defense and success on the offensive end allowed the Lady Lions to control the pace of the final period, outscoring Barbourville 20-4, securing a 19-point victory.
“It’s been a frustrating season. This game was indicative of our entire season,” said Barbourville coach Andrea Hillard. “We can play with anyone we want to, we just kept falling short. It’s frustrating because it’s not a matter of work-ethic or want to, it’s just that we have a hard time finishing the game with the same line-up we start with.”
“I’m very very proud of our girls this year,” she said. “The amount of growth that they have shown has been tremendous. In terms of everything — maturity and knowledge of the game. The coachability of this team is amazing. They’re a great group. We didn’t finish the way we wanted to, but I’m very proud.”
Pineville will square off against the Knox Central Lady Panthers in the 51st District Championship on Tuesday.
