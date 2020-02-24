In the opening round of the 51st district tournament, the Knox Central Lady Panthers defeated the hosting Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats 63-26.
The Lady Panthers were led in scoring by Presley Partin with 23 points. She was followed by Caylan Mills with 13. Zoey Liford and Timberly Fredrick with eight points each, Jaylynn Fain with four, Paige Sharp with three and Natalie Fisher and Isabelle Frost with two each.
The Lady Cats were led by Latoya Lee with 13. She was followed by Alissa Crumpler with eight and Alexis Lowe and Alyssa Mounce with three points each.
A competitive first quarter gave way to a less competitive second quarter, led by Presley Partin, who connected on a trio of three point shots. She also scored 10 in the first quarter, which was one less than the Lady Cats’ whole team.
After limiting Lynn Camp to just three points in the second quarter, while blistering the nets for 20 points of their own, the Lady Panthers took a commanding 37-14 lead into the locker room at half time.
Things continued to trend in Knox Central’s direction in the third quarter, as a running clock was assessed with two minutes remaining in the period after the Lady Panthers took a 36-point lead.
The Lady Panthers put their reserves in the game to close out the fourth quarter and their opening round district game. With a commanding lead in hand, the Lady Panther reserves were able to close out the game and secure a 37-point victory.
With the victory, the Lady Panthers move on to the 51st district tournament championship game on Tuesday.
“I’m really proud of my team,” said Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke. “They’ve worked very hard this year. For a crazy guy like me that likes to practice every day — that says a lot. The season didn’t go like we wanted it to, but we knew we were a work-in-progress.”
“We’re gonna get back to work next season and work on fundamentally getting better. Experience and practice will help us a lot.”
