The Lady Panthers of Knox Central climb the first step of the post -season. In the district tournament opener of the 2022-2023 season, they had to go toe to toe with cross town rivals, Barbourville. In doing so, Knox Central were able to get the victory 66-36 thus advancing to the tournament championship where they will face Pineville.
Halle Collins had another great night for the Lady Panthers scoring 22 points while also amassing 15 rebounds. The sophomore has now already joined the 2,000 point and 1,000 rebound club in her career.
Kelsie Smith and Sydnee Hurst both finished with 7 points each.
Barbourville was led by Sara Smith who came away with 16 points on the night. Layla Brock finished with 8 points in the contest.
