Friday night brought a battle of epic proportions between two of the best teams in the region in Knox Central and Bell County. These two teams faced off nearly a month ago with the Lady Panthers coming out on top, however, on this night were given a completely different outcome. After a hard-fought battle, the Lady Bobcats edged out the victory to capture the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 title, winning 62-57.
This game offered some big-time performances from both squads as Gracie Jo Wilder of Bell County put up 27 points, including going an impressive 6-7 from the free-throw line. On the other side, Knox Central’s Halle Collins put in a magnificent performance putting up 28 points, while going 3-5 from the line in her own right. Both ladies truly showed out in this contest.
That being said, these ladies were not the only ones to bring their A-game. Bell County also got prime effort from Lauren McGeorge who played a fantastic game with 15 points, including going 2-2 from the line as well as knocking down three 3-pointers. Mataya Ausmus was also a key contributor adding 9 points and going 3-4 from the charity stripe.
Outside of Wilder, McKenzie Hensley also performed well for the Lady Panthers putting up 15 points and knocking down four shots from beyond the arc. A total of six players were able to get a notch on the scoring column for the Lady Bobcats. The same can be said for Knox Central as they got scoring contributions from six different athletes as well.
With plenty of the season left to go, both teams now sit at 10-3. The next matchup for Bell County will be on January 9th against Clay County. As for Knox Central, they play again on January 9th as well as they will face off with Owsley County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.