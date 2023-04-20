Lady Panthers

The Lady Panthers celebrate their win over Whitley County. Photo courtesy of Knox Central social media

Knox Central was able to take advantage of Whitley County’s mistakes to secure the win on the softball diamond as the Lady Panthers would come away victorious with a final score of 10-5.

Whitley County would commit 9 errors in the game which helped boost the offensive output for Knox Central in the win.

Savannah Thacker pitched a compete game for the Lady Panthers and produced a strike out while allowing 7 hits and 2 earned runs.

Offensively, Jayme Swafford had a big game with a home run, 2 hits, 1 RBI, while scoring 2 runs.

Sydney Grubb went 3-4 with 2 RBI’s and Hannah Melton also finished with 2 RBI’s while going 2-4 and scoring 2 runs. In a winning effort.

