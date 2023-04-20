Knox Central was able to take advantage of Whitley County’s mistakes to secure the win on the softball diamond as the Lady Panthers would come away victorious with a final score of 10-5.
Whitley County would commit 9 errors in the game which helped boost the offensive output for Knox Central in the win.
Savannah Thacker pitched a compete game for the Lady Panthers and produced a strike out while allowing 7 hits and 2 earned runs.
Offensively, Jayme Swafford had a big game with a home run, 2 hits, 1 RBI, while scoring 2 runs.
Sydney Grubb went 3-4 with 2 RBI’s and Hannah Melton also finished with 2 RBI’s while going 2-4 and scoring 2 runs. In a winning effort.
