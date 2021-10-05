The Knox Central Lady Panthers soccer team continued their record-setting season on Monday night with a 10-0 rout of visiting Bell County. The Lady Panthers jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead before halftime, and netted the mercy-rule goal shortly after play resumed in the second half of the game to tally their 11th win of the season, setting a new record for wins in a season with 11, besting the previous record which was held by themselves.
Following the overwhelming district tournament victory, Knox Central coach Corey Bauer expressed her pleasure with the on-point nature of her team’s passes; a critical factor in allowing her team to cruise to victory.
“The girls had gorgeous passes all night and were able to follow through for goals,” said Bauer. I’m very proud of them, and I believe they have what it takes to win it on Wednesday if we execute properly.”
Ivy Partin led the Lady Panthers in scoring with three goals. She was followed by Taylor Payne and Gabby Messer with two goals each. The two goals scored by Messer were her first of the season. Makenzi Hopper, Abi Beller, and Caylan Mills added one goal apiece.
With the victory, Knox Central advances to their second straight district championship game. They will take on the Harlan County Lady Black Bears in Barbourville on Wednesday, with kick-off slated for 6:00 PM. Two weeks ago. In a four-day span, the Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Bears twice in a row, by a combined score of 17-2.
