You won’t find many teams playing better basketball right now than the ladies of Knox Central. That sentiment rang true as the Lady Panthers faced off against Pineville. In a matchup of two of the top teams in the district, Knox Central came out victorious with a final score of 67-48 Tuesday night.
Timberly Fredrick would lead the way for the Lady Panthers on this night scoring 26 points which included connecting on six from beyond the arc. Halle Collins had a monster game scoring 24 points while also hauling in 20 rebounds and snatching 5 steals. Knox Central now sits at 13-4 as of this writing.
The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Nadine Johnson who had 23 points. Ava Arrnett followed with 15 points. Pineville now sits at 15-6 as of this writing.
