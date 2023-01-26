Advocate Sports News Basketball

You won’t find many teams playing better basketball right now than the ladies of Knox Central. That sentiment rang true as the Lady Panthers faced off against Pineville. In a matchup of two of the top teams in the district, Knox Central came out victorious with a final score of 67-48 Tuesday night.

Timberly Fredrick would lead the way for the Lady Panthers on this night scoring 26 points which included connecting on six from beyond the arc. Halle Collins had a monster game scoring 24 points while also hauling in 20 rebounds and snatching 5 steals. Knox Central now sits at 13-4 as of this writing.

The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Nadine Johnson who had 23 points. Ava Arrnett followed with 15 points. Pineville now sits at 15-6 as of this writing.

 

Recommended for you