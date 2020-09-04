The Knox Central Lady Panthers volleyball team is coming off of a wonderful 21-9 season, including a 19-6 mark in regional play, and an undefeated record of 8-0 in district play. Knox Central claimed the district title before falling to the Corbin Lady Hounds in three straight sets in the first round of the regional tournament.
The Lady Panthers had two winning streaks of six games or more last season, including opening the season 6-0. Although Knox Central graduated three of their top four players from last season, they return a bevy of young talent.
The Lady Panthers open the season on the road against the Lynn Camp Lady Cats on September 8. The last time the two met, Knox Central won a very close contest 3-2 in five sets to win the district title.
