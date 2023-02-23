Knox Central and Pineville locked up for what looked to be a primetime matchup for the 51st district championship, and it didn’t disappoint. The game stayed close throughout the first three quarters. The Lady Panthers looked poised to build a lead, however, the Lady Mountain Lions came clawing back. In the end, Knox Central was able to hold on and pick up the win 50-46.
Halle Collins led the way for the Lady Panthers with 30 points, earning her player of the game.
Hannah Melton had 8 points while Mackenzie Hensley would finish with 6 points on the night.
The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Ava Arnett who came away with 12 points. Rachel Howard had 10 points and AbbyJackson finished with 9 points.
