Knox Central picked up a massive win on Thursday night beating Lynn Camp 69-27. This was not only another win for the books but a district top seed clinching win as well for the Lady Panthers.
Halle Collins led the way once again for Knox Central scoring 23 points while also hauling in 15 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists. Timberly Frederick came in with 15 points of her own which included knocking down three 3 pointers on the night.
Abby Mabe was top scorer for the Lady Wildcats with 9 points. Alissa Crumpler contributed 6 points on the night.
Photos by Darrin Spencer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.