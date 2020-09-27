After starting the season 2-1, the Barbourville Lady Tigers’ volleyball team ran into a bit of a rough patch. For seven straight games, the Lady Tigers fell. However, their losing streak came to an end on Thursday as they downed the Middlesboro Lady Jackets 3-0 in three straight sets 25-13, 25-16, and 25-20.
Alexis Woolum led the Barbourville effort with five kills, five assists, seven digs and three aces. Kailey Napier added nine aces, one dig, one assist, and four kills. Sydney Jones added four aces and two digs. Aubrey Woolum added two aces, three digs, one assist and two kills. April Roark added three kills, two assists, five digs, and one ace. Tessa Hillard added two kills, one assist, nine digs and one ace. Payton Brown and Lauren Smith added one kill each.
After the seven game skid, head coach Rachel Andrews expressed her pride and happiness that her team broke their losing streak.
It was a great win for the team,” she said. I am very proud of them. I know how easy it is to get down on yourself when you don’t see the outcome that you want. This win helped us get out of that and see that we are a good team who has made tremendous improvements not only in the last year, but in the last two months.”
Although the Lady Tigers notched the victory, Andrews believes that her team still has a wealth of untapped potential.
“I still don’t feel as if we played to our full potential,” she said. “I can’t wait to see the things we can do when the team finally gets that out of them. There won’t be any going back after that.”
The Lady Tigers will be back in action on September 28 on the road against the Lady Dragons of Harlan Independent.
