Lynn Camp fought as hard as they could, however, Pineville simply proved to be to much as the Lady Mountain Lions were able to secure the victory, winning 64-21.
Josh Mobley’s squad gave a valiant effort all season long, unfortunately for the Lady Wildcats, that season has now come to an end.
Pineville was led on the night by Ava Arnett who was red-hot from beyond the arc hitting an incredible eight 3 pointers in the game while finishing with 30 points overall.
Nadine Johnson had an incredible game as well, finishing with 18 points.
The Lady Wildcats were led once again by Alissa Crumpler who came away with 7 points which included hitting on one from deep range.
Abby Mabe, Julie Moore, and Lauren Partin would all finish the night with 4 points each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.