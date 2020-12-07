Lalanya Marie Rees, 50, of Corbin passed away suddenly Friday evening, December 4, 2020.
She was the daughter of Sharon Mahan Rees and Maurice Gene Rees of Corbin. Other survivors include a daughter Latosha Pence; brothers Matthew Rees and Maurice "Gene" Rees, Jr.; her grandmother Helen Rose Dougherty; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins and one grandchild.
Lalanya was predeceased by grandparents Flem D. and Vernie Rees, and Joseph Allen Mahan.
She was employed at the McDonalds on Master Street.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all arrangements will be private for the family.
Memorials are suggested to help with funeral expenses at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. To donate, please select the red icon "Donate Now." The family will be given a list of all those who have helped.
Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.
