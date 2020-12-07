Rees

Lalanya Marie Rees, 50, of Corbin passed away suddenly Friday evening, December 4, 2020.

She was the daughter of Sharon Mahan Rees and Maurice Gene Rees of Corbin. Other survivors include a daughter Latosha Pence; brothers Matthew Rees and Maurice "Gene" Rees, Jr.; her grandmother Helen Rose Dougherty; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins and one grandchild.

Lalanya was predeceased by grandparents Flem D. and Vernie Rees, and Joseph Allen Mahan.

She was employed at the McDonalds on Master Street.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all arrangements will be private for the family.

Memorials are suggested to help with funeral expenses at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. To donate, please select the red icon "Donate Now." The family will be given a list of all those who have helped.

Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lalanya Rees as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you