Mrs. Lana Gambrel, 67, of London, passed away Thursday morning, November 4, 2021 at St. Joseph London. She was the daughter of the late John R. and Tressie Grubb Bright born on June 8, 1954 in Barbourville.
Lana was a homemaker and a member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church where she served in the WMU. She was also a member of the Laurel County Homemakers. She enjoyed shopping, crafting and spending time with her grandchildren.
On June 29, 1974, she united in marriage with Charles Gambrel and to this union three children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two nieces, Susan Keck and Bridget Bright and sisters-in-law, Mildred Bright and Sue Bright.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 47 years, Charles Gambrel of London; three children, Jamie Gambrel and wife, Janet, Tonya Allen and husband, Darrick, and Karla Elza and husband, Jimmy, all of London; two sisters, Paula Smith and husband, Kent, and Helen May and husband, Roger; brothers, Kenneth Bright, Charles Bright and wife, Bernice, Denver Bright and wife, Carolyn Sue, Johnny Bright and wife, Tammy, Earl Bright and Jerry Bright and wife, Judy; treasured grandchildren, Dillan Gambrel and wife, Madison, Kenzie and Mylee Gambrel, Ethan Medlock, Carson and Ace Elza and Molly Allen; a great granddaughter, Magnolia Gambrel; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Wednesday, November 10 at 1 P.M. with Rev. David Barnard and Rev. Ralph Halcomb officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Gambrel Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be John Singleton, William Warren, Michael Bright, Dillan Gambrel, Carson Elza and Ethan Matlock.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Wednesday prior to the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Angel Tree Fund at Locust Grove Baptist Church, 6158 KY 1304, Girdler, KY 40943 in her memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.