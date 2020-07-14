Larry Bruce Hubbs, 69, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday, July 11,2020 at his home.
Born in Knox County, KY, he was the son of the late Staver and Mable Fox Hubbs. Bruce had worked as a coal miner for the Wormy Coal Company and enjoyed spending his spare time fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Rundal Jordan, sister Billie Jo Davis, and nephew Mark Sealey.
He is survived by his wife Kim Miller Hubbs; children Melissa (Mike) Schell, Tracy (Ron) Fisher, Mary Hubbs (Robert Alsip), Anita (Jerry) Hinkle, Stephanie Hubbs (Joe Stewart), Amanda (Jerry) Waller, and Miranda (Gerald) Rapier; 24 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings Melvin Hubbs, Leana Sealey, Willis Hubbs, Gary Hubbs, Mike Hubbs, Harold Hubbs, Sandra Engle, Sharon Hubbs, and Shane Hubbs; sisters-in-law Lisa, Linda Sue, and Christy; brother-in-law Haskel Miller, Jr; good friend Raymond Miller, Jr. and father and mother-in-law David and Irene Waller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.