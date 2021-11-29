Mr. Larry Clinton Hammons, 82, of Barbourville, passed away Thanksgiving morning, November 25, 2021 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the son of the late Clinton B. and Axie Williamson Hammons born on December 29, 1938 in Barbourville.
Larry began his military career in the United States Army and later transferred to the Kentucky Army National Guard where he became a personnel officer and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Barbourville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and reading.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Mindy Ann Cunningham-Moran.
Survivors include his two sons, Clinton B. Hammons II of Barbourville and Dr. John B. Hammons of Belleville, IL; a sister, Euna Faye Cunningham of Huntsville, AL; a brother, Lyle B. Hammons and wife, Debbie, of Gray; a nephew, Byron Hammons of Barbourville; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A private family graveside service will be conducted in the Barbourville Cemetery Monday, November 29 with Rev. Jimmy Disney and General Donald C. Storm officiating.
Serving as casket bearers will be his long-time friends, Homer Vanover, Earl Hammons, Bob Middleton, Don Lawson, Jim Engle and Kenneth Cobb.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday between 11:30 A.M. and 1:30 P.M.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
