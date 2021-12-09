Mr. Larry D. Hensley, 70, of Gray, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 2, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was the son of the late Frank and Loretta Hembree Hensley born on June 8, 1951 at Flat Lick.
Larry was a former coal truck driver with Kenneth Hoskins Trucking Company and a member of the Hilltop House of Prayer. He enjoyed raising goats, working in the yard, tinkering with cars, gardening and canning. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army.
On March 9, 1986, he united in marriage with Doris Owens.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Aundra Dale Howard, Glenda Ann Boyd and Vicky Lynn Miller and a brother, Justin Wayne Hensley.
Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Doris Hensley of Gray; his children, Connie Vanderpool and Larry Hensley Jr. both of Corbin, Lisa Gray of Artemus, Dewayne Marler of Gray, Amber Clark of Bimble and Leah and Asia Senters both of Gray; nine grandchildren, Amber, Hope, Isaiah, Austin, Bethany, Nathan, Colby and wife, Karen, Karley and husband, Cody, and Raylee; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.