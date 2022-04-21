Larry Joe Evans, 72, passed away April 16, 2022. Larry was the son of Hoyt Toy Evans and Dorothy Callebs Evans born to them on September 10, 1949, in Knox County, Kentucky.
Larry will forever be remembered for his humble, kind nature and devotion to his family. Larry was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. He worked for over 30 years for Delta Natural Gas. Larry’s greatest role however was single dad to his only son John during a time when being a single parent was rare. Larry loved John fiercely, taking on the duties of both father and mother while raising him. Larry was a constant in John’s life teaching him from a young age the virtues of respect, hard work, and service to others. Larry showed love to his family in many ways, providing for them, spending time with them, teaching them, encouraging them, and listening to them. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed fishing for bass and catfish, hunting deer and rabbit, and reading about World War II and other historical events. But Larry’s favorite thing to do was spend time with his cherished granddaughter Addy.
Larry loved unconditionally and he genuinely cared about others. When Larry’s son John met and married his wife Jessica, Larry accepted her into the family as if she was his own daughter. Unbeknownst to his family, until late in his life when John assumed responsibility for answering his mail, Larry’s generosity extended far wider than his immediate family and friends. Larry regularly made cash donations to many charitable organizations throughout his life.
In addition to his parents, Hoyt Toy Evans and Dorothy Callebs Evans, Larry was preceded in death by brothers Hoyt “Eddie” Evans and David Evans. Left behind to mourn his passing is beloved son John Evans, daughter-in-law Jessica Evans, and granddaughter Adalyn Rose Evans of Barbourville, Kentucky. Three sisters, Charlotte Click of Barbourville, Kentucky, Karen Moore (Ronnie) of Barbourville, Kentucky, and Madge McCoy Carnes of Marion, Indiana; one brother Michael Evans of Barbourville, and two sisters-in-law Zelma Mills Evans of Columbia, Tennessee and Becky Robinson Evans of London, Kentucky, also survive Larry and will miss him dearly.
