Mr. Larry Roger Hoskins, age 72 husband of the late, Janice Hayes Hoskins passed away on Thursday morning at his residence.
He was the father of Melissa Hayes and Michelle Hayes both of Lexington, Kentucky and Mitzie Hayes of Hazard, Kentucky. He was the brother of Jerry Hoskins and wife, Cheryl of Cynthiana, Kentucky, Curtis Hoskins of Somerset, Kentucky, Betty House and husband, Duke of Lily, Kentucky, Fern Knight of Corbin, Kentucky and Phyllis Sears and Husband, Kenny of Somerset, Kentucky. Besides his wife, he was also preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Sarah Spencer Hoskins, by his brothers, Jack Hoskins, and Sam Hoskins and by his sisters, Thelma Smallwood and Judy Campbell. He was also blessed with several Grandchildren and many Nieces and Nephews and other family to mourn his passing. He was of the Baptist faith and a truck driver.
Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation, funeral and burial services will be private. Burial will be in the Resthaven Cemetery in the Jeff community of Perry County, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that memorial contributions be made to: Hospice of the Bluegrass, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40504.
