WHAT: Applications for The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts class of 2023
WHEN: Applications are being accepted until January 8, 2023 (11:59 pm ET/10:59 pm CT)
WHO: Any high school sophomore or junior in the state of Kentucky
WHERE: Interested students can apply at www.kentuckygsa.org
DETAILS: The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) is now accepting applications for the class of 2023.
Each summer, GSA hosts talented high school students from every region of the commonwealth for a three-week, tuition-free immersive residential program on a college campus. During this program, student artists engage in studies across nine disciplines: Architecture + Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film + Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art and Vocal Music. The program opens doors to a variety of scholarship opportunities and will be celebrating its 36th year next summer on the University of Kentucky campus. Recent funding from the Kentucky Department of Education has allowed GSA to grow from 256 students to more than 500 students.
Acceptance to the GSA program is competitive. Applicants are scored on their creative potential and passion and the application does not ask for GPA or SAT/ACT scores; there is an application fee of $30 for the GSA summer program, which is waived for students on free or reduced lunch.
For more information on the program and the application process, visit www.kentuckygsa.org.
ABOUT THE KENTUCKY GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS
GSA is a public/private partnership inaugurated in 1987 by The Kentucky Center, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and numerous private supporters. Today, the vital funding required to make GSA a reality is provided by the state through the leadership of the Governor’s Office and the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, as well as The Kentucky Center Endowment Fund, David F. Young and Cheryl Cahill, Toyota Motor Manufacturing and more than 300 corporations, parents, educators, alumni and friends of GSA.
GSA seeks applicants of all backgrounds and identities, regardless of race, gender identity, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, hometown setting, mental and physical health or ability, language, religious belief, political leaning, or cultural background. Translations of our materials are available upon request, and while the GSA application is online, students without access to reliable internet are encouraged to contact the program to discuss accommodations.
ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS
Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of building lifelong relationships with the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth’s tourism and local economy, contributing more than $15.8 million in an average year with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.
Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:
The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.
The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway
Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.
