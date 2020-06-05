Charleton

Mrs. Launa Charlton, 91, of Barbourville, the widow of William Charlton, passed away Monday afternoon, June 1, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was the daughter of the late Oscar and Mattie Girtman Roark.

Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2 P.M. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home Friday after 1 P.M. until the funeral hour.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.

