At 0500 while the rest of Knox County slept, Sgt. Jim Lawson took the first step on a 23 walk , 23 miles representing the 22 veterans and 1 active duty we lose every day to PTSD. Each step taken for a Brother or Sister battling the Demons of trauma. Sgt. Lawson is a Dessert Storm veteran where he served with the 187 Rakkasans of the 101st Airborne. as a Combat Infantryman. The battle of the 22+1 is one Jim knows all too well, having fought his own battle with the demons. “ I did this walk for all my brothers and sisters who have fought and lost, and those still fighting and winning each day, “ said Lawson.
Local firefighters Brian and Annie Doan from East Barbourville Fire Department did lead escort while Shawn Walters walked with Sgt Lawson. His dear wife Tammy encouraged him all the way. Thank you to Brother Tommy Lowe and Amanda Lowe , and Rochelle Brown for all the love and support.
