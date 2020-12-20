Lewis Douglas Harp, age 84, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Eastern Star Home in Louisville, Kentucky.
Born in Whitley County, Lewis was the son of the late Willis Harp and Euna Lay Harp Eaton. He taught school for many years and retired as principle of Gutermuth Elementary School in Louisville.
He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Webb; Grandchildren, Autumn Douglas, Steven Webb, and Dylan Webb; Sister, Cotha Doris Cathers; Nephews, Mark Douglas and Maxwell Cathers; and Niece, Bethrose Day.
A memorial service will be held at 12noon Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in the mausoleum chapel at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, Kentucky with Rev. Jerry Felts officiating.
Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
