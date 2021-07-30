Former Whitley County assistant and Bell County assistant coach Chris Taylor has been named the new head coach of the Barbourville boys varsity basketball team. In a release from the school, Taylor was named the new head coach for the 2021-2022 season. Taylor will also serve as the athletic director at the school.
The release from the school states:
“It is with great excitement that we announce Coach Chris Taylor has accepted his invitation as both Athletic Director and Head Boys Basketball Coach at Barbourville High School. Taylor’s impressive background proves to us that he will work tirelessly with all programs to build the foundation we need for long-term success. He brings with him high standards that he will also expect from our players both inside and outside of the gym. Coach Taylor comes highly recommended to us by some of the most well-respected coaches throughout the 13th region and entire state of Kentucky.
When asked about what the fans and players will see from him in the coming months, Taylor says, “Expect to see a lot of hard work! My style of basketball is all about being the most hardworking team on the floor. We are going to get to the gym, get to know each other, and immediately work on building trust and positive relationships. I like to establish that the players come first, accountability is crucial, and the game is meant to be fun!” His plans for the 2021-2022 season give us confidence that our boys will be a fun, energetic team to watch.
When asked about his short and long-term goals for the Tigers, Taylor says, “My goal is to put a team on the floor that works harder than anyone else in the region. I want to honor our history and alumni with unmatched effort, determination, and toughness. My goal is for these boys to experience the enjoyment of playing the game the right way and at the highest level, making the young kids excited about putting on that blue and white uniform when their time comes.“
We have confidence that Coach Taylor’s knowledge, unrivaled passion, and past success has potential to transform the Barbourville Tigers into one of the top athletic programs in the 13th region. Welcome to TIGER NATION, Coach Taylor!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.