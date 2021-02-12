Lela Lee Peace, 86, formerly of Corbin, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky.
A Corbin native, she was preceded in death by her parents, Morley and Lottie Alsip, a brother, George Edward Alsip, and two sisters, Gladys Brock and Jean Elliott.
Lela is survived by her husband, Arvin Peace; brother Carl Alsip and wife Marie; sisters: Frances Jones, Rita Davidson, and Anna Nantz and husband Oscar, and other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Burial and graveside services will be in the Worley Cemetery on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Andrew Darden officiating. Pallbearers will be Bill Smith, Bruce Snyder, George Bates, Joey Bates, Bill Bingham, and Todd Childers.
Memorials are suggested to Steele's Chapel Christian Church where Lela was a longtime member.
Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is assisting the Peace family with arrangements.
