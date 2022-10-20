A creek cleanup, resource fair and well water demonstration event will take place this Saturday, October 22 at the Lend-A-Hand Center at Walker.
Adults and children are encouraged to participate in the event that will be held at the center at 3234 Ky. 718 in Walker.
Registration is required for the event in advance by calling 606-622-1385. Participants will be given $25 Walmart gift cards for their participation; all cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer will be provided as will lunch. Spots are limited.
The event is hosted by Lend-A-Hand Center and is co-sponsored by the UK Appalachian Center and Appalachian Studies Program, the UK Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences and the Kentucky Division of Water, and is made possible in partnership with the Kentucky Water Resources Research Institute, the Kentucky Geological Survey and the Kentucky Riverkeeper. The event is funded by a UK-CARES Community Engagement Project Grant.
For directions, visit https://lendahandcenter.org/directions. Bring masks, waterproof shoes and/or boots.
