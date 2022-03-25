LEXINGTON, Ky. (March 24, 2022) — The Lend-A-Hand Center, in partnership with the University of Kentucky and the state of Kentucky, is hosting a creek cleanup and well water treatment demonstration from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, March 26. The free and public event offers participants an opportunity to learn about different organizations working on water issues in Kentucky. Both adults and kids are welcome to attend.
"We are thrilled to host this event made possible by UK-CARES," said Kathryn Engle, director of the UK Appalachian Center. "This project shows the possibilities for university-community partnerships relating to health and the environment in Eastern Kentucky. We are thrilled to partner with different water-related organizations working across the Commonwealth."
Participants will meet at the Lend-A-Hand Center, located at 3234 KY 718 in Walker, Kentucky. View directions here. To pre-register, call 606-622-1385. Registration is required due to limited spots.
Participants will receive a $25 Walmart gift card and lunch will be provided. Participants should bring a mask and waterproof shoes/boots. Other cleanup supplies and hand sanitizer will be given at the event. The event will be mostly outside, and social distancing will be enforced.
Learn more about the event here.
This event is co-sponsored by the UK Appalachian Center, the UK Appalachian Studies Program, Kentucky Water Resources Research Institute and the Kentucky Division of Water, Groundwater Division. The event is also funded by the Center for Appalachian Research in Environmental Sciences (UK-CARES) Community Engagement Project Grant.
About the Lend-A-Hand Center
Founded by Irma Gall and Peggy Kemner, the Lend-A-Hand Center has been serving the community since 1958. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Knox County, Kentucky, and serves the Stinking Creek community. Their mission is to lend a hand and better the quality of life in southeastern Kentucky through educational, spiritual, health and social services.
