Mr. Leonard Gray, 80, of Boone Height, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 26, 2020 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. He was the son of the late Henderson and Lilly Mills Gray born on September 7, 1940 at Stinking Creek.
Leonard was a former coal miner and of the Christian faith. He enjoyed nature, being outdoors, working in the yard with his wife, tinkering with cars and in earlier years building things.
On February 14, 1966, he united in marriage with Carol Gean Miles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Betty Louise Gray; a sister, Marie McDonald and four brothers, Mart, Ottis, Ballard and Ralph Gray.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 54 years, Carol Gean Gray of Boone Height; three children, Robby Hembree and wife, Crystal, and Ronnie Gray all of Boone Height and Tina Gray of Corbin; grandchildren, Krystle Hembree-Wirth and husband, Josh, Bradley Gray and Nolan Gray; great grandchildren, Kaylee Beth Gray and Charlotte and Mason Wirth and a host of nieces and nephews who helped care for him.
His funeral service will be conducted at the Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church Tuesday, September 29 at 2:30 P.M. with Rev. Bill Engle, Rev. Jimmy Lee and Rev. Gary Miles officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Miles Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Chris Gray, Josh Wirth, Mike McDonald, Gary Hamilton, Mark Gray and Ryan Yother. Serving as honorary bearers will be David Gray and Dennis Gray.
Friends may call at the church Monday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Tuesday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
