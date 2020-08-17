Mr. Leslie Campbell, Jr., 70, of Barbourville, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Barbourville.
Born in Woodbine, Kentucky, Leslie was the son of the late Lester Campbell and Opal Helton Campbell McCullah. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Tracy Henson and sister Brenda Campbell.
He was retired and had been the groundskeeper at Tri-County Country Club. He loved hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughter Sheila Berry (Allen); grandchildren Sylvia Henson, Bradley Henson, Dakota Berry, Abagail Berry, and Lester Berry; sisters Sherry Church (Matt), and Sandy Broughton (Rick); and fiancée Roberta Robinson, all to mourn his passing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.