Mr. Leslie Campbell, Jr., 70, of Barbourville, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Barbourville.
Born in Woodbine, Kentucky, Leslie was the son of the late Lester Campbell and Opal Helton Campbell McCullah. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Tracy Henson and sister Brenda Campbell.
He was retired and had been the groundskeeper at Tri-County Country Club. He loved hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughter Sheila Berry (Allen); grandchildren Sylvia Henson, Bradley Henson, Dakota Berry, Abagail Berry, and Lester Berry; sisters Sherry Church (Matt), and Sandy Broughton (Rick); and fiancée Roberta Robinson, all to mourn his passing.
The family will receive friends from 6-9 pm Thursday, August 13, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 1pm Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Matt Church and Rev. Tony Jackson officiating. Burial will be in the Chance Cemetery on Rt. 6.
COVID regulations require that those attending to social distance and to wear a mask.
