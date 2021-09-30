PRAYER ON THE SQUARE, this Friday night at 7pm will be very busy with our main business—PRAYER!
So much has been happening in our community and world that impacts us personally. The weather, the volcano in LaPalma, the stock market, the military, our children’s development educationally and physically, Covid disasters, and much, much more. As we look at the enormity of the problems facing us, the territory that accommodates our knees needs to become very familiar. We are facing God sized problems that are overlapping and growing. Our futures are more uncertain now than I ever remember.
Many people are speaking of the Second Coming of Christ. What we know is that Christ said as we see these things taking place we should assemble and encourage one another. Christians are gathering at the Courthouse to pray this Friday, the 1st of October. I am hearing many leaders and researchers calling this RED OCTOBER month. I’m not sure what that means but world events are building that could make that phrase very descriptive. I want to pray for God’s mercy and His intervention for good. Gather with us to pray and support one another.
Leonard Lester
