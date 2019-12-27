For what it’s been worth, we Americans have ended the year on a pretty negative note. Proclaiming Donald J. Trump as the third President in United States history to be impeached is nothing to celebrate or be proud of.
With a congress as politically gridlocked as ours is, we know the idea of kicking Trump out of the White House is a dream, or nightmare, at this point — depending on who you ask. So, we’ve wasted months, if not years, and millions of dollars trying to do something that means absolutely nothing in the end but an asterisk and a footnote in future history books.
I’ve seen so much negativity and pure, unreasonable hatred in social media in recent years. Both sides of the aisle are just as guilty as the other.
At times, I want to leave social media altogether. I think back to what it was like before I knew what my friends and family thought about certain things. It was a much nicer, simpler time. Maybe our ideas were based on ignorance at times, but ignorance can be bliss.
The main reason I never fully leave social media is because of my job, and my duty to you — our readers. Social media is how we break news in this new era. It’s how we let you know when a road is closed or when a shooting has occured. We follow the news up later on our website and in print with more detail than hopefully we had to start with. That’s the news business. So, because of the nature of my business, I cannot leave it altogether. But, I can choose what I view and what I share, and so can you.
Going into 2020, many people will make resolutions to lose weight (I sure will!), quit smoking, go back to college, find a new job, and so on.
I challenge you to do what I’m going to do. I plan to spend most of my personal time on social media sharing fun and inspirational items of interest, and less of the negative, divisive junk we are inundated with everyday.
If I can put a smile on your face, I’ll feel like I’m helping instead of causing strife. I encourage you to join with me, and make it your goal to make everyone around you smile each day.
