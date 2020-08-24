FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - Late last week, the Kentucky High School Athletics Association voted to begin practice for fall sports on Aug. 24 with competition starting the week of Sept. 7. However, that decision still needs the stamp of approval from Gov. Andy Beshear and the Department of Health.
Many concerned high school students and their parents, worried that the KHSAA may be overturned, rallied at the state Capitol on Monday and urged state officials to “Let Them Play” sports this fall despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Grayson Wise, a volleyball player for Taylor County High School, explained what brought her to Frankfort was simple.
“Fighting for a senior season,” she said. “Just wanting to be able to get the opportunity to play and not get it cut short.”
The status of the volleyball season is up in the air, Wise said, although tryouts have been scheduled.
“There’s not been anything really said yet, and that’s what we’re kind of hoping to fight for and get answers, instead of a long whirlwind of strung out yeses, nos and maybes,” she said.
Wise notes they have had voluntary open gym for the past several weeks. “We’ve been able to do that and it’s no different than being in a game. I think our coaches, teachers, superintendent and staff are doing the best they can. They want us to play and they’re going to do everything they can to keep all of us safe.”
She said she understands Gov. Beshear has a lot on his plate right now. “But when you’re dealing with emotional, physical, mental health, you have to think more as a father. If his kid was a senior right now, would this be different? Would he be acting any differently?”
Grayson Wise is the daughter of state Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville.
Brian Young, a parent from Garrard County, and one of the organizers of the event, called it a bipartisan effort to get awareness on the issue.
“This is not about red or blue; it’s about the children,” he said. “Everybody wants to keep our kids safe, not just physically, but we have to keep them safe mentally. Society needs a break; we need some relaxations. President Obama said it best, ‘Sports is one thing, even when a country is divided, that will unify us on common ground that can just heal our nation.’ Right now, that’s exactly what we need.”
Young said he has one thing he and his group are asking the governor is to allow the physical, mental and emotional relief of athletics.
“Give us a little bit of discretion to say, ‘Hey, we as parents understand the risk, but we also want to move forward with our children’s health.’ If there are mistakes along the way, we are only human. We can only learn from this; we can only get better. As he says, 'We are all in this together,’ and I am sure we will all come together to clean up the mess.”
Monday’s event was sponsored by “Let Them Play” in Kentucky, a Facebook group with more than 31,000 members.
A statement issued by Beshear’s office said: “The Governor said he was going to take a breath, think about it and consult the Department for Public Health. Given the KHSAA recommendation hasn't even officially reached the Governor, we are not sure what would be protested.”
The KHSAA has until Wednesday to submit the plan although it has been discussed publicly since the decision last week. Beshear mentioned his “surprise” at the KHSAA decision in a press briefing.
