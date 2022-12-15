To: The Editor, Charles Myrick
Back there a hundred years plus, there was a horrible war... came to be known as World War I. Started in 1914, carried on brutally for another four years. Europe was trenched from north to south... two trench lines within shooting distance o each other, within easy killing distance. And then around Christmas Eve in 1914, the two trench lines became within signing distance of each other... as all of a sudden... scattered about here and there... various troops began singing Christmas carols.
Well, one heartfelt thought led to another and suddenly... here and there... the troops from both sides simply got up and walked toward each other. No rifles... just that gentle moment of human kinship. They traded handshakes, silly souvenirs, and even a few hugs here and there. They allowed each other to gather up their dead comrades. No big agreement from their commanders... just the troops suddenly having a decent moment, and so on... here and there... until it all had to stop... until the killing had to start again.
Simply put, the soldiers were humanizing each other... and for us, across all the years since then leaving us with that warm thought... that we are better off when we can humanize each other.
Soon enough their respective officers would have them demonizing each other... for another four horrible years. And yet, there was that moment known ever thereafter as The Christmas Truce.
Bill Daniel
Barbourville, Ky.
