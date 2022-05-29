Dear Editor,
“REVIVAL AROUND THE WORLD!!!”
PRAYER ON THE SQUARE, JUNE 1, WEDNESDAY, 7PM,
KNOX COUNTY COURTHOUSE!
Last month we had Mark Keith share with us the excitement of the upcoming September giant tent revival here in Barbourville. Recently I learned of the first 5 days of June Prayer Revivals of Man of War Church in Lexington with dozens of praying South Koreans attending. These events are not coincidental.
Our speaker this month at Prayer on the Square is Mike Mills who recently did a mission trip to Africa and blew me away as he shared about Revival in that part of the world. God is awesome! Mike has agreed to give us an update and I think a great shot in the heart of our faith. God is stirring all over the world and we want His visitation here in our region. Join us and bring someone with you.
Leonard A. Lester
