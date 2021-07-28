Letter to Editor

The staff from KCEOC would like to spend a special thanks to the following for their help with the 2021 KenDUCKY Derby:

 

Marcia Dixon with Barbourville Tourism

Jason Lake, City of Barbourville 

Mayor David Thompson, City of Barbourville

Knox County Judge Executive Mike Mitchell

Barbourville Fire Department

Barbourville Police Department

KY National Guard, Kirby Jones, Charlie Caldwell, Steven McQueen

KD Country

Mountain Advocate Media, Jeff Ledington and John Dunn

Knox County News: Dennis Mills

Redemption Road Recovery Center for Men: Tyler Dunn, Josh Phipps, Tyler Hampton, Brent Saylor

Keith Green & Blue Crawdads: Andy Messer, Jesse Barton, David Bowlin, Aaron Root

Cumberland River Photo Company

KCEOC SFSP Food Service Team 

KCEOC Employees

All Community Volunteers

All Sponsors and Donors

Brendia Moses

KCEOC

