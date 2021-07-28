The staff from KCEOC would like to spend a special thanks to the following for their help with the 2021 KenDUCKY Derby:
Marcia Dixon with Barbourville Tourism
Jason Lake, City of Barbourville
Mayor David Thompson, City of Barbourville
Knox County Judge Executive Mike Mitchell
Barbourville Fire Department
Barbourville Police Department
KY National Guard, Kirby Jones, Charlie Caldwell, Steven McQueen
KD Country
Mountain Advocate Media, Jeff Ledington and John Dunn
Knox County News: Dennis Mills
Redemption Road Recovery Center for Men: Tyler Dunn, Josh Phipps, Tyler Hampton, Brent Saylor
Keith Green & Blue Crawdads: Andy Messer, Jesse Barton, David Bowlin, Aaron Root
Cumberland River Photo Company
KCEOC SFSP Food Service Team
KCEOC Employees
All Community Volunteers
All Sponsors and Donors
Brendia Moses
