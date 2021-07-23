The people of Barbourville need to be commended for a job well done hosting the 11-12 year old Little League District Tournament last week. As the parent of a North Laurel player, our family made five trips to the ballpark and every single time was a pleasant experience. There was plenty of parking, friendly folks working the concessions, and a phenomenal grounds crew that worked extremely hard to get the field playable after several hours of rain on Saturday evening.
We also visited several local restaurants throughout the week and were very impressed with the excellent service we received at Dairy Queen, Tommy’s, 2 Amigos, and Crave. Every server or employee we spoke to had a smile or kind word, and most importantly, seemed to genuinely enjoy providing great customer service.
Thank you for showcasing what it means to take pride in your work and your community!
