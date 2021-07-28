"You can't make me they say". Do you carry guns or cigarettes and lighter in the courthouse? No. Do you wear seatbelts? Yes. Do you smoke inside most buildings? No. Do you stop and stop signs and red lights? Yes.
Why? Because the government makes laws for public safety and because decent people in a civilized society show care and respect for their loved ones, neighbors, and fellow human beings even if it is not the law.
"You can't make me" is the response of a young child throwing a temper tantrum makes to their parents or guardian who are trying the level best to teach the child to be good, decent, responsible, and caring human beings,
Citizenship carries both rights and responsibilities.
Be responsible and let us all stop this Covid pandemic. Wear a mask and get vaccinated! If not for yourself for those you love!
George D. Stewart
