Dear Editor,
The latest VAERS Covid “vaccine” data came out last Friday. It was very sobering.
VAERS stands for Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System that is managed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Their July 9, 2021 report stated:
438,440 Adverse Events
26,818 Hospitalizations
7,463 Disabled
3,324 Heart Attacks
2,200 Myocarditis Reactions
985 Miscarriages
9,048 Deaths
All these reports (only about 1-10 % of the incidents are said to be reported) are about “vaccines” that are safe and effective?
These reports are more than all other past vaccine incidents combined. When the Swine flu vaccines caused 53 deaths (some reports say after 25 people died), the whole program was stopped. When you add in the warning of the top virologist in the world, the Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier, and the latest findings of the Spanish researchers on what makes up 99.99 % of the Pfizer vaccines, I believe it is time for the referees to stop the action and carefully review the play with the heavy scrutiny of all the participants.
I believe it would be important for the medical community to help us with a factual perspective of these issues. In the meantime, please do your own research. Using a web browser like duckduckgo.com seems to be a less pharmaceutical industry driven source of information.
Leonard A. Lester
