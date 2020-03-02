A Michigan man has plead guilty to murder after he shot a fleeing bystander in a late night robbery.
Phillip Lee Lewis, 26, plead guilty during his pre-trial conference on Monday, March 2. He was set to go to trial the next day.
Lewis entered the A&B Quick Stop in Gray in the early hours of January 16, 2019 where he used a firearm in an attempted robbery. 25 year old Gary Medlin attempted to flee the store at which time he was shot by Lewis multiple times. Medlin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lewis, who fled the scene on foot, remained at large until February 8, 2019 when he was arrested in Flint, Michigan. A joint task force comprised of the Michigan State Police, U.S. Marshalls and the FBI conducted worked to locate him.
In addition to the murder of Medlin, Lewis is charged with first-degree robbery and faces two persistent felony offender charges. The Commonwealth Attorney’s office has recommended he serve 35 years concurrently.
