You might be surprised to learn that “Life” is defined by Wikipedia as a concept in biology. It is about characteristics, state or mode that separates a living thing from dead matter. I know some folks might question why I might use Wikipedia as a source and not old man Noah Webster, but I don’t exactly have an answer for such a question. Webster defines life as the quality that distinguishes a vital and functional being from a dead body.
Both definitions, for me however, do drive the bottom line of a quote I recently made. “Life is about impact, not years. I know folks who’ve lived plenty of years to do something, but did nothing. Don’t cheat yourself or others.”
I have been blessed in life to witness individuals and teams of individuals reach great moments of achievement and milestones of success. These types of moments I would reference to as hat hangers. You can hang your hat on the wall or place it on a stand and it will be there until its moved. Moments of such success deserve applause, respect and even appreciation. A goal set and a goal accomplished are a testimonial of commitment, hard work and determination. Many folks have thoughts and dreams but sadly no action is taken toward that means. If there is some movement toward the goal, it is short term unless there is immediate success.
Life’s definition has one valid agreed upon conclusion by Wiki and Webster. I’ll take the liberty to write that new school and old school agree totally. Life is a living action that ends when the matter is no longer functioning. I like the descriptive words of state and mode, vital and functioning in the life definitions too. These characteristics are what distinguishes life to use their words exactly. Witnessing people living their lives, while well aware, others are watching me live mine, drives me to make sure I’m truly living.
If you define life by years, as some do, I believe you will always come up short. My Great-Grandfather Nasby Mills lived to be 98 years of age. Did he live life? By age yes, but my inquiry still remains, did he live? Had he lived to be a 100 could we then said he had really lived? By describing his life as a long one is subject to the matter of years. A cousin who died at 18 year of age, did they live? If your evaluation of life is years lived, I’m thinking you are selling life short, no matter the years you are here on earth.
Life is about impact. Doing something with that which we have been given. Living life, this is what determines if a life was truly lived. Don’t let years distract you from creating hat hangers! Don’t rob yourself of real life characteristics by sitting idly by, waiting for life to come to you, go create life, that’s my advice. In my quote I shared don’t cheat yourself or others. Going to create life is not selfish ambition. By going you will impact others and while you will have self satisfaction, because of your efforts, the real reward is the difference made in others lives, because you went.
Life, it is a unique opportunity we each have. Our stations in life are different for each of us, but the opportunities that stand waiting for us are plenty and are ours for the living.
Until then...
