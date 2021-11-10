Lillie Mae Smith, age 78, of Corbin, passed away on Friday November 5, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin.
She was born in Knox County a daughter of the late Sherman Lawson and Ida Sizemore Mahan. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her children; Amos Engle, Ovie Clayton Engle, and Edith Kay Doan, and by several brothers and sisters.
Lillie is survived by her husband James Smith; children, Jack Engle (Susie), and Delbert Engle (Marlene); brother, Johnny Jarvis, and by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 12-2pm on Wednesday November 10, 2021 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where her funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2pm with Rev. Barry Robinson officiating.
Burial will follow in the Sizemore Cemetery in Corbin.
Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
