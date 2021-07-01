Lily Kathryn Hubbs of Barbourville, KY has been awarded a 2021 Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship from Grace Health.
Lily, the daughter of Gary and Marsha Hubbs, will receive a $3,000 scholarship award for her nursing career studies, which she will begin pursuing this fall following her graduation from Barbourville Independent High School. Grace Health awards the Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship to a student in each of its six service areas in Southeastern Kentucky. The scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors pursuing a career in nursing or a medical related field.
The students are chosen on a competitive basis of high scholarship, community service and leadership, and promise of future contributions preferably to the nursing profession.
Lily is interested in the field of pediatrics and has future goals of either working in a hospital setting or traveling and taking the power of healthcare to those in less fortunate countries. Lily stated that she chose to go into this field of study because she wants to serve her community in a profession that is rarely homegrown in her region: medicine.
She also shared that she wants to show the world that southeastern Kentucky is home to some of the brightest kids in our state.
Lily stated “This scholarship brings me one step closer to achieving my childhood dream of becoming a healthcare worker. It also allows me to show other kids from southeastern Kentucky that they are capable of pursuing their challenging careers; they just need someone to believe in them.”
Grace Health was established in 2008 and is recognized as a Federally Qualified Health Center, the first of its kind in the multi-county area that it serves in Southeastern Kentucky. Grace Health provides complete healthcare services to Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, and Whitley counties. Along with its primary healthcare clinics, it also provides school based health and preventive dental services. For over 50 years community health centers have played a vital role in America’s healthcare system by providing quality healthcare and services for underserved areas and populations.
According to the latest statistics from the Health and Resources Service Administration, the community health center program supports approximately 1,300 community based and patient directed health centers with over 9,000 sites and serves nearly 24 million people.
