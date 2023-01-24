HARROGATE, TN (01/24/2023)-- Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) has announced that 556 undergraduate students were placed on the Dean's List for the fall semester of 2022. To be placed on the Dean's List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. The following students were honored for high academic achievement:
- Madison Keaton of Middlesboro, Kentucky (40965)
- Paige Brooks of Bimble, Kentucky (40915)
- Kaelyn Hobbs of Barbourville, Kentucky (40906)
- Crystal Mills of Bimble, Kentucky (40915)
- Jerilyn Payne of Barbourville, Kentucky (40906)
- Grecia Lasley of Middlesboro, Kentucky (40965)
- Timothy Perkins of Middlesboro, Kentucky (40965)
- James Rose of Middlesboro, Kentucky (40965)
- Jayden Fisher of Middlesboro, Kentucky (40965)
- Harley Brooks of Middlesboro, Kentucky (40965)
- Isabella Cagnana of Middlesboro, Kentucky (40965)
- Olivia Coe of Middlesboro, Kentucky (40965)
- Ailee Bargo of Barbourville, Kentucky (40906)
- Ashley Hensley of Barbourville, Kentucky (40906)
Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423.869.6280 or email at admissions@LMUnet.edu.
