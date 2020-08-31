Mrs. Linda Bailey, age 86 of Scalf, Kentucky departed this life on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was the widow of Ellis Bailey and the daughter of Colson Brown and Gracie (Sizemore) Brown, born to them on September7, 1933 in Scalf, Kentucky. Linda was a member of the Salt Gum Baptist Church. She loved to cook meals for her family every Sunday and spend time with her grandchildren. Linda was a warm and loving good-hearted person but she could be feisty when she wanted to be.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Bailey, her parents, Colson and Gracie Brown, one son, Leo Bailey, two daughters, Robbie Rapier and Deanna Carnes, five brothers, F.B. Brown, Isaac Brown, Alonzo Brown, Dexter Brown and Shelby Roark, five sisters, Myrtle Messer, Ollie Brown, Sudie Crawford, Lorene Jackson and Vernia Clouse and a very special friend, Curtis Smith.
Survivors include, four sons, Mike Brown and wife Lou of Scalf, Wayne Hall and his wife (a special daughter-in-law) Barb Hall also of Scalf, Glen Bailey of London and Kenneth Hall and wife Linda of Dewitt, two daughters, Linda June VanHook and husband Danny of London and Judith Baker of Westland, Michigan, one sister, Juanita “Mossie” Iannone and husband Sylvio of Louisville, her grandchildren, Jody Mills, Ashley Mills, Nicholas Hall, Marty Rapier, Tony Carnes, Amy Bartrum, Allison Bailey, Tracy Roberts, Deanna Bailey, Cherie Elmore, William Baker, Tasha Brown, Mikey Brown, Jennifer Hall, Christopher Hall, Jacob VanHook, Cameron VanHook, Christian VanHook, Isaiah VanHook, great-grandchildren, Dylan Brown, Micah Brown, Hope Lafountain, Faith Mays, Aspen Mays, Camilla Rivera, Brayden Hall, Jeremiah Hall, Robbie Rapier, Alyssa Carnes, Johnna Carnes, Trevor Bartrum, Chloe Bartrum, Seth Bailey, Paul Bailey, Sarah Bailey, Tabitha Frazier, Lillian Bailey, Andrew McKenzie, Lucas McKenzie, Jayce Elmore, Kailee Hayward, Jenna Baker, Parker Welch, Chloe Welch, Hailey Welch, Hannah Welch, Lincoln Brown, Leighton Brown and Sophia Gambrell and T.J. Gray and one great-great grandchild, Jane McKenzie. She also leaves behind many other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
