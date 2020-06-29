Linda Brown Stewart, age 57 of Flat Lick, KY was born in Knox County, KY on January 31, 1963 to the late Charlie Brown and Florence Epperson Brown and departed this life on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed fishing, quilting, working in crafts, writing poems, and time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, a son: Eric Taylor preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving sons: Charles Fisher and wife Patricia of London, Kevin Taylor of Flat Lick, and James Taylor and wife Bethany of Jeffersonville, KY; 3 sisters: Charlene Hendrickson of Jeffersonville, Bertha Baker and husband Jerry of Barbourville, and Dana Miller and husband Junior of Flat Lick; 5 grandchildren: Erica Taylor, Kaylienna Taylor, Devin Bridges, Nehemiah Taylor, and Quentin Sizemore; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Linda Stewart will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Charles Fisher and Rev. Glen Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Hammons Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call for a limited visitation on Friday Evening from 6 to 9 P.M. and Saturday from 10 A.M. to the funeral hour at 1.
To the loving family of Mrs. Linda Stewart, Larry, Gene, Doyle and the staff of Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
