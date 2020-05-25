Linda Gail Reeves, 73, of Florence, KY and formerly of Corbin, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Florence.
Born in Corbin, Linda was the daughter of the late B.H. Cotton and Laphenia Brock Smiddy. She was also preceded in death by her husband Cecil E. Reeves on December 27, 2019; and her brother Michael Wayne Cotton.
She is survived by her daughters Kim Elliott (Calvin), and Denise Eggleston (James); five grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren to mourn her passing.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Worley Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.
Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
