Barbourville, Ky. – Linda Kay Alford, 77, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. Linda was the daughter of Loretta Shupe Swafford and Charlie Swafford, joyfully born to them on December 10, 1942. Linda, a lifelong resident of Knox County, married Beverly, “Bev” Alford, and to this union three children were born: Lea Ann, Pat, and Jacie. In addition to making a happy home for her family, Linda worked for many years for the Internal Revenue Service.
Linda will forever be remembered by her family and friends as being a spunky, independent, strong willed and opinionated lady who was also incredibly kind, thoughtful and loving. Linda was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. She cherished spending time with her family and was forever watching over them to be certain they were well cared for. Even, when Linda was not at the height of good health, she was concerned about the well-being of others. Her children fondly shared that Linda had so many people that she keep a “check on”, that she needed two cell phones, in order to make sure everyone was without need.
Linda was always so proud of her family, especially her grandchildren, to whom she was known as Grandmother, Nana and Grand Nana. She “delighted in every step that they took and each smile they gave”. In turn, Linda’s family delighted in her attention and her sense of humor and mischievousness. Linda was a fun mother and grandmother. Pat, has memories of his mother’s kindness in always being present at his numerous ballgames, no matter which state in the nation, they took place. Jacie fondly remembers her mother’s love of playing the piano, which was adjacent to her (Jacie’s) bedroom, at any hour of the night or day, and Lea Ann, warmly recalls the trust her mother bestowed in her, her eldest child, to help care for her younger siblings, when Linda had to attend to other obligations. Linda loved to travel and she enjoyed music. She was a self-taught pianist and vocalist who loved Gospel music - especially when sung by Elvis Presley. Linda’s church was a cornerstone of her life. She was an active member of the First Christian Church, Barbourville, giving of her time to assist with the church’s bell choir and to work with the Women’s Fellowship Group.
In addition to her parents, Loretta Shupe Swafford and Charlie Swafford, Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bev., one brother-in-law, Mike Payne and one sister-in-law, Sonya Alford Coppedge.
Linda is survived by many dear family members: her son, Pat Alford and wife, Edwina, of London; her daughter, Jacie Alford Gambrel and husband, Jeremy, “Grapette”, of Barbourville and her daughter, Lea Ann Alford Hammons and husband, Tim, of Barbourville; two brothers and four sisters survive Linda: Ronnie Swafford (JoAnn) of Delaware, Bill Swafford (Michelle) of Barbourville, Mary Katherine Deaton (Ronnie) of Heidrick, Beverly Swafford of Williamsburg, Shelia Payne of Barbourville and Margaret Pridemore (Dwight) of Heidrick. Seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren are also left to mourn her passing. Grandchildren: Katie Gray (Tyler) of Mackey Bend, Dana Hammons, Becca Roberts, Rhegan Sowders, Raylea Jo Gray all of Barbourville, Evan Alford and Chris Robinson of London; Great Grandchildren: Loren and Lincoln Gray. Many nieces and nephews also survive their Aunt Linda and will miss her dearly.
The Alford family will receive friends at the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel, Monday, June 22, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour of 11:00 a.m. Reverend Darrell Hathcock will officiate with assistance from Reverend Roger Alford. A private graveside service for the family members, will immediately follow the funeral at the Tuggle Doolin Cemetery. The Alford family has chosen Evan Alford, Tyler Gray, Steven Payne, Scott Payne, Jeremy Gambrel, Chad Delpont, Todd Pridemore, Chris Robinson and Dustin Massengill to be pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Members of the First Christian Church, Barbourville and the doctors and nurses from 3 South, Baptist Health, Corbin.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, along with the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mrs. Linda Kay Alford.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of all arrangements for Linda Kay Alford.
