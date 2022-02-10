Ms. Linda Kay Crawford, 62, of Girdler, passed away Friday evening, February 4, 2022 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late James and Vesta Ann Castle Crawford born on March 21, 1959 at Bimble.
Linda was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed cooking, time on the computer, going to the lake and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jackie Hill and husband, Rev. Raymond Hill, and two brothers, Eugene and Clifford James Crawford.
Survivors include her children, Glenn Lee Crawford of Corbin and Teresa Renee Crawford of Gray; two sisters, Virginia Sue Barnett of Girdler and Alice Thompson and husband, Eric, of Ohio; three brothers, Randall Crawford of Lexington, Pascal Crawford and wife, Denise, of Woollum and Wesley Crawford and wife, Missy, of Boone Height; four grandchildren, Alliyah Dye, Rayden Crawford, Averie Crawford and Dylan Hopper; several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Tristen Cody Barnett; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, February 12 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Scott Phipps and Rev. Nick Honeycutt officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Sizemore – Gray Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends. Serving as honorary bearers will be Ryan Swearengin, Andrew Cobb, Michael Buchanan and Isaac Barnett.
Friends may call at the funeral home Friday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Saturday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
