Linda Kay Nantz, age 68, of Woodbine, passed away on Monday July 20, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin.
She was born in Whitley County to the late Arthur and Allie Peace Mason. She was a homemaker
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Reed Nantz; Sister, Carol Clarke; Brothers, Roy and Ricky Mason; and by a step daughter, Violet McVey.
Kay is survived by her Children; Bobby Nantz and Glennis Nantz; Grandchildren, Kevin Spray, Kody Nantz, Chyna Higgins, Missy Bryant, Kim Towe, and Jessica McVey; Brothers, Paul Mason, Glen Mason, and Buddy Clarke; Sisters, Beverly Stephan and Elmon McCain; and by her Great Grandchildren, Hunter and Kiley Kay.
Private graveside service will be held in Corn Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin.
